The family of a boy who died after receiving an electric shock at a hotel in Blackpool have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a headstone.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 10-year-old was taken to hospital in Blackpool before being transferred to Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He sadly died four days later on September 7 with his family by his bedside.

His auntie, Katie Sheach, has since launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial headstone following a private funeral.

She said: “Jack was the life and soul of our family, always laughing and giggling and putting a smile on our faces.

“He especially loved going to the seaside and having an ice cream, specifically a double cone vanilla ice cream with sprinkles, blueberry sauce and a flake.

“He didn’t deserve to be taken so suddenly from us.”

Jack Piper-Sheach tragically died after receiving an electric shock at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool (Picture by Pat Hurst/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council launched an investigation following and advised Tiffany’s to close while health and safety officers made enquiries into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has not said what type of works are being undertaken.

Once the works have finished, council officers will visit the hotel for an inspection and make a decision on whether the hotel can reopen.

The hotel has been told it will not be permitted to reopen until "specified works" are completed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie added: “Jack has been laid to rest in a beautiful private service, as a family we’ve covered those extra costs.

“I’m now raising money on behalf of Kelly and Gary so they can give Jack the beautiful memorial headstone they dream of for their little boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any extra donations will go towards supporting living expenses whilst they grieve and making sure Jack’s love of adventure, fun and all things silly lives on.”

The hotel said they were “heartbroken by the news” following Jack’s death and that their “thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to provide the relevant authorities any assistance they need to carry out their investigations,” a spokesman for Tiffany’s Hotel added.