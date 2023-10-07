Family of boy who died after electric shock at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool launch GoFundMe page for headstone
Jack Piper-Sheach, reportedly from Grimsby, was found unresponsive in the reception area of Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade at around 10.40pm on Sunday, September 3.
The 10-year-old was taken to hospital in Blackpool before being transferred to Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool.
He sadly died four days later on September 7 with his family by his bedside.
His auntie, Katie Sheach, has since launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial headstone following a private funeral.
She said: “Jack was the life and soul of our family, always laughing and giggling and putting a smile on our faces.
“He especially loved going to the seaside and having an ice cream, specifically a double cone vanilla ice cream with sprinkles, blueberry sauce and a flake.
“He didn’t deserve to be taken so suddenly from us.”
Blackpool Council launched an investigation following and advised Tiffany’s to close while health and safety officers made enquiries into the incident.
The hotel has since been told it will not be permitted to reopen until “specified works” are completed.
The council has not said what type of works are being undertaken.
Once the works have finished, council officers will visit the hotel for an inspection and make a decision on whether the hotel can reopen.
Katie added: “Jack has been laid to rest in a beautiful private service, as a family we’ve covered those extra costs.
“I’m now raising money on behalf of Kelly and Gary so they can give Jack the beautiful memorial headstone they dream of for their little boy.
“Any extra donations will go towards supporting living expenses whilst they grieve and making sure Jack’s love of adventure, fun and all things silly lives on.”
The hotel said they were “heartbroken by the news” following Jack’s death and that their “thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time.”
“We will continue to provide the relevant authorities any assistance they need to carry out their investigations,” a spokesman for Tiffany’s Hotel added.
“The safety and comfort of our guests remains our number one priority and therefore we have taken the decision to voluntarily close whilst the investigations and our own inspections take place.”