Every single one of these wonderful pets needs a new home and they all have their own stories.
Some are truly heart-breaking whilst others have found themselves in the amazing care of the RSPCA because their owners have died, become ill or are simply unable to care for them anymore. Whatever their circumstances their stories all deserve happy endings. More information about the individual animals can be found on Blackpool and North Fylde RSPCA website including adoption fees and requirements.
1. Waffle
Gorgeous Waffle is an affectionate girl who came into the centre after her owner passed away. She is a loving lady with such a fantastic nature and likes nothing more cuddles and a fuss. She is a five-year-old British Bulldog Photo: Blackpool RSPCA
2. Bentley
Bentley is on the lookout for a new home after his previous owner was unable to care for him anymore. He is big character and a firm favourite amongst the kennel team. He's eight and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier Photo: submit
3. Bruce
Bruce arrived at the centre via an RSPCA Inspector as his previous owner was unable to give him the care he needed. He is a very sweet natured and affectionate boy who is always eager to please. He is a six-year-old lurcher Photo: Blackpool RSPCA
4. Topsy
Topsy was abandoned by her previous owner. She is such a character with an attentive nature but with a little sprinkle of sass at the same time! She is around four years old Photo: Blackpool RSPCA
5. Bloom and Bea
Sisters Bloom and Bea were rescued by the RSPCA after being found abandoned in a cardboard box. Bloom is the more outgoing kitten of the two and Bea is a little more timid. One of the two is pictured and they are around three to six months old Photo: Blackpool RSPCA
6. Archie
Archie arrived at the RSPCA after his previous owner had a change in circumstances and was unable to care for him. He is a super sweet boy and loves everyone he meets. Despite being 12, he is still full of energy and loves to be off his lead Photo: Archie
7. Winston
Winston is a friendly and confident dog who has a loving nature. He is well mannered, walks nicely on a harness and enjoys playing off lead with his toys. Winston is a seven year old crossbreed Photo: Blackpool RSPCA
8. Rox
This is Rox, a Rottie crossbreed who is the longest resident at Longview shelter. She's had a tough time with her health but has now recovering well. She is four years old and described as having a great temperament and good with people Photo: Blackpool RSPCA