Blackpool Zoo’s adorable baby orangutan officially named after competition raises more than £1800 for charity

Blackpool Zoo has officially named its tiny, critically endangered orangutan baby after an online competition saw the attraction smash its fundraising target.

The adorable infant, who is the first to be born in Blackpool for more than two decades, has been named Jarang, which means rare in the Malay language.

A total of £1877.90 was donated by almost 300 people, topping the original goal of £1000.

All proceeds will go to the Orangutan Foundation, which works tirelessly to save orangutans by protecting their habitats, working with local communities and promoting research and education.

Luke Minns, Section Head at Blackpool Zoo, said: “Our beautiful little boy has captured the hearts of everyone and, as he is such a special baby, we found it really difficult to choose a fitting name.

“We decided to hand the opportunity to the public and took the chance to raise money for the Orangutan Foundation, which does vital work to try and preserve this magnificent species.

“This means that the baby will have a direct impact on the many projects aimed at saving his wild cousins.

Jarang was born to mother Jingga (Credit: Alison Allen Photography/ Blackpool Zoo)

“We had lots of suggestions, including other Malay words, inspirational historical characters such as Winston and other ideas including Dave, Spike and Jimmy!

“With so many fabulous suggestions it was a very difficult choice, but I am confident that between us we have chosen one that really suits him.

Jarang was born to mother Jingga and father Kawan on Wednesday, June 14.

Jingga, who is 13, came to Blackpool in 2017 from her birthplace in Barcelona and 13-year-old Kawan, arrived from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands in 2022.

Blackpool Zoo’s group of five orangutans is part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

They live in the Orangutan Outlook facility, which has been specially designed to meet the complicated needs of the stunning species.

The Bornean orangutan was classified as critically endangered in July 2016 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).