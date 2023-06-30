The 'very special' arrival is the first Bornean orangutan to be born in the resort for 20 years.

Zookeepers say the unnamed baby, a male, is part of a breeding scheme to protect the species which is at risk of extinction. The species has been classed as critically endangered since 2016 after a huge drop in population numbers. The WWF estimates there are just over 100,000 left in the wild.

Director Darren Webster said breeding programmes were "absolutely vital" to help safeguard the future of the species.

Jingga and baby - a critically endangered orangutan who has been born at Blackpool Zoo

He said: “The arrival of this very special baby is wonderful news, not just for us here at Blackpool Zoo, but for the species too."

The zoo said first-time mother Jingga gave birth in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14. Jingga, who is 13, arrived at the zoo in 2017 from Barcelona and the baby’s father, Kawan, joined her last year.

Kawan, who is also 13, arrived from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands and was an instant hit with the females, zookeepers said.

Darren added: “One of our resident females, Summer, was the last baby to be born here and we have been working hard to create a breeding group to help safeguard the future of this magnificent species. Kawan’s arrival marked the beginning of a new start after our previous male, Ramon, moved to a group in Germany that was more suited to him for breeding.

“Ramon settled in well in his new family and has now become a father himself, so we are delighted that the move was a huge success for both collections.“Kawan was selected to form a breeding group at Blackpool Zoo following extensive talks with experts from the European Endangered Species Programme and specialist keepers from the UK and beyond."