Watch drone footage as Blackpool Tower is lit blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Blackpool photographer Dave Nelson filmed this drone footage tonight, as the Ukraine crisis continued.

Countries around the world have been lighting up their buildings in Ukraine's flag colours to show their solidarity as Russian forces continue their offensive.

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate was illuminated with stripes of yellow and blue, as was the front of 10 Downing Street in London, Flinders Train Station in Melbourne, Australia and the Colosseum in Rome.

Lancashire County Council is also set to illuminate County Hall in blue and yellow to express the county's solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"There are many people in Lancashire with links to Ukraine and Eastern Europe who will be desperately worried for family and friends in the region, and deeply concerned at the situation which is developing.

"The people of Ukraine are at the very forefront of our minds, and we have chosen to illuminate County Hall in the colours of the Ukranian flag as a simple gesture of our solidarity with them as we hope for an immediate end to this completely unjustified invasion.

"It is shocking and upsetting to see people driven from their homes in fear, however we stand ready to play our part in aiding their resettlement should the Home Office establish a programme, and continue Lancashire's longstanding support for those fleeing conflict in their homeland."