News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including new homes and a bar

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (January 15 to January 21).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 10:32 GMT

Across the town, six planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new taxi office and a new flat among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between January 15 and January 21.

1. Blackpool planning applications

All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between January 15 and January 21. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 15 for installation of wheelchair lift to front elevation.

2. 73 Palatine Road, Blackpool FY1 4BX

Application validated on Jan 15 for installation of wheelchair lift to front elevation. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 16 for use as 1 self contained permanent flat

3. 114 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DZ

Application validated on Jan 16 for use as 1 self contained permanent flat Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 16 for erection of hip to gable extension and a rear dormer.

4. 27 Bosworth Place, Blackpool FY4 1SH

Application validated on Jan 16 for erection of hip to gable extension and a rear dormer. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 18 for use of premises as a taxi office.

5. 41 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9DG

Application validated on Jan 18 for use of premises as a taxi office. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 18 for erection of a single storey rear extension

6. 48 Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool FY4 4NY

Application validated on Jan 18 for erection of a single storey rear extension Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool CouncilCouncil