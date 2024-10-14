Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former greengrocers in Lancashire is set to be flattended and turned into homes.

Gillman Nurseries, formerly Whittles Greengrocers, could be demolished and turned into new homes. | Various

A planning application was sumitted to Fylde Council last week seeking permission in principle for the demolition of the existing shop and the associated outbuildings at Gillman Nurseries, formerly Whittles Greengrocers on Preston New Road, Freckleton,

The application then seeks to follow the demolition with “the erection of a minimum of three dwellings and up to a maximum of 5 dwellings”.

The planning application form says the existing use of the 0.3 hectacres site is as a former market garden and according to Coompanies House, Whittles was dissolved in Feb 2022.

The proposed site plan submitted with the application consists of just three new home, each complete with separate drive-ways and garages.

Currently the planning application does not list any further details in terms of home lay-out.

A consultation for the proposal opened on October 8 and closes on October 29.

You can read the full planning application on the Fylde Borough Council website here.