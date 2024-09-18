Across Blackpool and the Fylde, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new unit at Blackpool Retail Park, changes at Fairhaven Golf Club and a new MG dealership among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

57 Aintree Road, Blackpool FY4 3BD Application validated on Sept 9 for use of premises as 1 single private dwelling house following removal of existing rear extension.

Land adjacent unit A2, Blackpool Retail Park, Blackpool Application validated on Sept 9 for erection of a class e commercial unit (outline planning application for access and scale only with all other matters reserved).

13 Hastings Place, Lytham St Annes FY8 5LZ (1) Application validated on Sept 9 for listed building consent for: 1) erection of garage to rear 2) single storey extension linking proposed garage to rear of main dwelling, 3) installation of bi-fold doors to ground floor of rear elevation of main dwelling, 4) 2 no. conservation roof velux windows to rear roof slope of main dweling, 5) internal alterations to revise existing room layouts at ground, first and second floor levels.

13 Hastings Place, Lytham St Annes FY8 5LZ (2) Application validated on Sept 9 for extension and alteration of dwelling: 1) erection of garage to rear 2) single storey extension linking proposed garage to rear of main dwelling, 3) installation of bi-fold doors to ground floor of rear elevation of main dwelling, 4) 2 no. conservation roof velux windows to rear roof slope of main dweling, 5) internal alterations to revise existing room layouts at ground, first and second floor levels.