Iconic ice cream parlour Notarianni’s submits plans to tackle anti-social attacks

The iconic Blackpool ice cream parlour Notarianni’s is hoping to put steps in place to counter anti-social attacks.

Notarianni’s, at 9-11 Waterloo Road, last week submitted planning applications for the “installation of external roller shutters” and the “display of 5 vinyl graphics on external roller shutters”.

In its planning statement, the ice cream parlour, which first opened back in 1928, explains that their “main reason for wanting shop front shutters is due to anti-social behaviour in the area”.

Their planning statement continued: “Over the past 4 years [our] shop has been broken into 4 times. This has caused a lot of disruption to our business, each time we have had to close the following days for crime scene investigation to attend the scene, and wait for replacement glass and tradesmen to fix any damage at a large cost to ourselves, it has also led to an increase [in] insurance premiums.”

Notarianni’s then lists five occasions in which their shop was seriously damaged or broken into between September 2020 and June 2024 before also sharing an image of the six call logs they have had to make to the police over the past nine months due to antisocial behaviour, adding “it is clear that these issues are taking up a lot of police time and resources”.

The proposed shutter plans for Notarianni Ices. | Notarianni's

When approached about the applications, owner Luca Vettese said: “We are always looking at ways to invest back into our business and also make sure our business and investment remains in South Shore as my family business has for four generations.

“Our proposal is to help with added security for our business due to experiencing some anti-social behaviour. The shutters will have vinyl prints of old heritage images of our shop on.

“This will protect our property but also showcase our history and heritage of serving our ice cream in Blackpool for the past 96 years.”

The vinyl prints across the two electrical roller shutters will show scenes of the shop from circa 1940’s and be installed by the Blackpool based company Links Signs and Graphics.

The shutters themselves will also be installed by a Blackpool firm - Keman Roller Shutters - with Notarianni’s noting “Both companies are based locally, and are trusted with experience in the work we are proposing to undertake.”

The planning application also notes how Notarianni’s neighbouring properties - Brookes Collectables and A11 Sports -currently have roller shutters and that the shutter’s will be particularly useful when the shop is closed during the winter months.

You can read the full planning applications on the Blackpool Council’s website.