5 . (Former) Kings Christian Centre, Warley Road, FY1 2JU

Application validated on Aug 15 to erect three storey building comprising 15 x two bedroom self contained permanent flats with vehicle access to rear from Gynn Avenue and associated car parking facilities for 13 vehicles, and refuse store to rear. Also application to allow the roof space to be used as additional bedrooms for 4 flats located on the 2nd floor. Photo: Google Maps