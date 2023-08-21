Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (August 14- August 20).
Across the town, six planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the construction of new houses, new flats and new business units amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what the plans involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool planning applications
Here are all the planning applications fully submitted between Aug 14- Aug 20 2023. Photo: Google Maps
2. 71-73 Bond Street, FY4 1BW
Application validated on Aug 15 for external alterations including installation of new ground floor shop fronts with roller shutters, new first floor extension and part single-storey part two-storey rear extensions including external extraction flues. Change use of ground floor 71 as a hot food takeaway and first floor as residential accommodation, then a mixed use live-work hot food takeaway unit at 73. Photo: Google Maps
3. 104-106 Talbot Road, FY1 1LR
Application validated on Aug 15 to allow use of premises to be hot food takeaway. Photo: Google Maps
4. Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road FY3 8NR
Application validated on Aug 15 to erect a single-storey extension to provide two office rooms and linking corridor following demolition of existing linking corridor and erection of timber fencing to enclose back-up generator compound. Photo: Google Maps
5. (Former) Kings Christian Centre, Warley Road, FY1 2JU
Application validated on Aug 15 to erect three storey building comprising 15 x two bedroom self contained permanent flats with vehicle access to rear from Gynn Avenue and associated car parking facilities for 13 vehicles, and refuse store to rear. Also application to allow the roof space to be used as additional bedrooms for 4 flats located on the 2nd floor. Photo: Google Maps
6. South Shore Primary Care Centre, Lytham Road, FY4 1TJ
Application validated on Aug 16 to change use of vacant land to create a connection through to the existing car park and to create 50 new parking spaces. Photo: Google Maps
7. 105 Holmfield Road, FY2 9RS
Application validated on Aug 17 to change use of premises to three self contained permanent flats. (Certificate of Lawfulness Existing Use) Photo: Google Maps