Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (December 11-Dec 17).

Across the town, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new flats, changes to Festival Leisure Park and new signs for the Backlot Cinema amogst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

1 . All the applications validated between Dec 11 and Dec 17 All the applications validated between Dec 11 and Dec 17 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Application validated on Dec 11 for erection of a single storey rear extension. Application validated on Dec 11 for erection of a single storey rear extension. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Application validated on Dec 12 for display of two internally illuminated fascia signs, two internally illuminated high level vertical signs and one internally illuminated high level sign. Application validated on Dec 12 for display of two internally illuminated fascia signs, two internally illuminated high level vertical signs and one internally illuminated high level sign. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Application validated on Dec 12 for erection of a single storey rear extension with access ramp and rails. Application validated on Dec 12 for erection of a single storey rear extension with access ramp and rails. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Application validated on Dec 12 for alterations to the existing car parking layout and associated areas including reorganisation of spaces, new EV charging, addition of Drive-Thru lane to existing restaurant unit (Unit 3), amendments to existing Drive Thru lane (Unit 5), installation of a pedestrian access ramp to Rigby Road and new landscaped areas. Application validated on Dec 12 for alterations to the existing car parking layout and associated areas including reorganisation of spaces, new EV charging, addition of Drive-Thru lane to existing restaurant unit (Unit 3), amendments to existing Drive Thru lane (Unit 5), installation of a pedestrian access ramp to Rigby Road and new landscaped areas. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales