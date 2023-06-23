Blackpool houses for sale: Super-modern detached house in Division Lane comes with planning permission for extension
Tucked away in one of Blackpool’s best locations, this lovely home is set in enormous gardens and already has planning permission in place to extend to five bedrooms.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
It has impressive open plan living space, bright and airy and is ideal for hosting guests. It has a stylish kitchen too. It’s on the market for £699,995 with Farrell Heyworth Estate Agents through Rightmove Take a tour and see what else it has to offer…
