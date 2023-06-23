News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool houses for sale: Super-modern detached house in Division Lane comes with planning permission for extension

Tucked away in one of Blackpool’s best locations, this lovely home is set in enormous gardens and already has planning permission in place to extend to five bedrooms.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

It has impressive open plan living space, bright and airy and is ideal for hosting guests. It has a stylish kitchen too. It’s on the market for £699,995 with Farrell Heyworth Estate Agents through Rightmove Take a tour and see what else it has to offer…

1. Division Lane, Blackpool

2. Division Lane, Blackpool

3. Division Lane, Blackpool

4. Division Lane, Blackpool

5. Division Lane, Blackpool

6. Division Lane, Blackpool

7. Division Lane, Blackpool

8. Division Lane, Blackpool

