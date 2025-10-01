All the shows coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre & the Winter Gardens in October

October culminates with all the fun of Halloween but there’s plenty of shows to keep you entertained across Blackpool’s two main theatres before then!

Across October, a wide variety of solo-stars, plays and musicals will be on at the Winter Gardens Blackpool and Blackpool Grand Theatre.

To save you from scrolling through their websites yourselves, we’ve collated all the show listings from across the two venues below.

As well as the date, you can find some quick show information and the price of tickets.

Winter Gardens

A scene from The Bodyguard: Sidonie Smith as Rachel Marron is centre. | Paul Coltas

October 1-4: The Bodyguard – The international, award-winning smash-hit musical is back and stars international leading actor Sidonie Smith (Sister Act, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Rachel Marron, Olivier Award nominated Adam Garcia (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Wicked, Coyote Ugly) and Matt Milburn (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) as Sy Spector. Tickets from £23.95.

October 13-17: Britain’s Got Talent Judge Auditions – This is your exclusive opportunity to be part of the action and join the audience for one of the biggest TV shows in the UK, becoming the 5th judge as you sit alongside Ant & Dec and the celebrity judges, witnessing jaw-dropping performances live on stage. Free tickets are booked via https://www.applausestore.com/book-britains-got-talent-blackpool-audititons-2025

October 18-20: Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival – Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, this festival honours its rich tradition while introducing exciting new events, including three full days of sequence competitions complemented by evening social dancing. One day tickets are £35.41, two day tickets £51.73 and three day £84.63.

October 25- November 1: Wicked Wizard Of Oz – The World's Biggest Productions present a brand-new, breath-taking, Cirque staging of the Wicked Wizard of Oz featuring audience favourites Jordan Conway as the hilarious scarecrow, and Kelly Banlaki as Dorothy, a cast of 40 and spectacular aerial stunts and amazing special effects. Tickets from £21.75.

The Wizard of Oz, the Scarecrow and the Tinman in The Wicked Wizard of Oz. | submit

Grand Theatre

October 4: Big Girls Don’t Cry – Internationally acclaimed tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons starring a phenomenal cast and live band that will transport you back in time to 1963 and beyond for a magical evening enjoying two hours of non-stop hits and sublime harmonies from New Jersey’s finest. Tickets £35.

October 4 at 12noon: David Holt ‘Spiritual Teaching Seminar’ – Join the famous Spiritualist, Medium and Esoteric teacher at this fascinating seminar that teaches the art of meditation and decluttering your mind, as well as how to enter the receptive state for mediumship. In The STUDIO. Tickets £70.

October 4 at 7.30pm: David Holt ‘Evening of Clairvoyance’ – A unique supernatural experience with one of the UK’s leading spiritualist mediums who delivers mind blowing evidence of life after death.in The STUDIO. Tickets £32.30.

October 5: Elkie Brooks ‘The Long Farewell Tour’ – On her farewell tour following 64 sensational years of performing live, the husky-voiced singing superstar and her band will be performing all the hits from her illustrious award winning career in music. Tickets from £37.50.

October 9: Gary Clarke Company ‘DETENTION’ – This thrilling new dance work has been co-commissioned by The Grand and marks the final chapter in a powerful performance trilogy from the celebrated choreographer. Tickets from £15.

October 10: Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds – Get ready to snap your fingers and shuffle your feet once again to The Manfreds as they bring their highly acclaimed show back to The Grand, featuring original Manfred Mann members Paul Jones and Tom McGuinness. TTickets from £39.

October 11: Beyond the Barricade – The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour is back for two thrilling hours of the very best of Broadway and the West End, featuring the songs that have made audiences return over and over for more than 25 years. Tickets £29.20.

October 12: Swan Lake – Imperial Classical Ballet makes a welcome return with its enchanting production of Swan Lake set to Tchaikovsky’s rich score, featurinh some of the most exquisite choreography and music ever created. Tickets from £37.

October 15-17: Noel and Gertie – Talented theatre actors Gary Tushaw (SunsetBoulevard, Sweeney Todd, The Mousetrap) and Rebecca Trehearn (Ghost, Showboat, Sweet Charity) bring style, sophistication and plenty of scandalous laughter in this charming celebration of the lifelong friendship between two of Britain’s most beloved stage icons – Noël Coward and Gertrude Lawrence.Tickets from £15.

October 19: Queen by Candlelight – Experience Bohemian Rhapsody in its fiftieth fabulous year in an enchanting new way with this captivating Candlelight Concert that will journey through Queen’s greatest hits, sung by talented vocalists and accompanied by a live band with the perfect backdrop of flickering candles/ Tickets £33.

A scene from Shock Horror: A Ghost Story. | submit

October 21: Shock Horror: A Ghost Story – Inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema’s greatest frights, Shock Horror is a chilling journey into a haunted past, combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations. Tickets £26.

October 22: New Dawn Fades – Get to the Heart and Soul of Joy Division with this re-energised and vibrant new production that tells the story of four ordinary lads who came together to form one of the most influential bands of all time. Tickets £32.

October 23: Johnny Cash Roadshow – The award-winning Clive John is back in this fast-paced production set on a Grand ‘Ole Opry style stage to bring you the very best of Johnny Cash, featuring some of the best musicians in the world.Tickets £31.50.

October 24-25: Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood – Celebrate the pure joy of Victoria Wood with this delightful evening of nostalgia and laughter with Paulus the Cabaret Geek (star of BBC1’s All Together Now) and Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aïda) on piano. In The STUDIO. Tickets £23.50.

October 24: Daniel O’Reilly: Let’s Have It – Brace yourself for a night of outrageous laughs and no-holds-barred comedy with the controversial comic’s brand new, in-your-face tour. Tickets £35.

Comedian Daniel O'Reilly performs in Blackpool this October | submit

October 26: Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love ‘The Meatloaf Story’ – Featuring over 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits, with an incredible stage set, ten-piece live band combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, this sensational live show will have you shouting out for more as Steve and his cast of amazing singers and musicians take you on a nostalgic trip back in time. Tickets £40.

October 27-November 1: Blithe Spirit – Have a hauntingly good Hallowe’en with this wickedly funny Grand Theatre co-production of Noël Coward’s iconic supernatural comedy starring BAFTA winning actress Susan Wooldridge (Hope and Glory, Jewel in The Crown) as madcap medium Madame Arcati. Tickets from £15.

October 30: Tales for the Witching Hour – Join story tellers Zowie Swan, Barry McCann and Deborah Contessa for an evening of spine-chilling tales and conversation as The Grand celebrates the roots of the annual scarefest from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people believed the boundary between the living and the dead became blurred. In The STUDIO. Tickets £5.