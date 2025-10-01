19 of the biggest celebrities you can see live in Lancashire in October

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:06 BST

Fancy seeing the summer out with some star-studded entertainment? Well take a look at your options in Lancashire this month....

In October various celebrities from all walks of life are taking to stages across the county.

With star-studded performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and Preston, there is bound to be a famous face to tempt you on an evening out wherever you’re based.

So take a look below at 19 of the biggest stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Preston/Chorley here and Blackpool here.

The biggest celebrities you can see live in Lancashire in October

1. Stars in Lancashire

The biggest celebrities you can see live in Lancashire in October | Google Maps

The actor stars in The Bodyguard at Blackpool Winter Gardens between October 1-4

2. Adam Garcia

The actor stars in The Bodyguard at Blackpool Winter Gardens between October 1-4 | Paul Coltas

The comedian brings his new show ‘Voice of America’ to Chorley Theatre on October 2

3. Kieran Hogson

The comedian brings his new show ‘Voice of America’ to Chorley Theatre on October 2 | SHow poster

The singer peforms at Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 5

4. Elkie Brooks

The singer peforms at Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 5 | submit

The former cricketer is hosting an audience with at Lancaster Grand Theatre on October 13

5. Sir Alastair Cook

The former cricketer is hosting an audience with at Lancaster Grand Theatre on October 13 | Getty Images

The BGT judges (Bruno has been swapped for KSI this year) and presenters Ant & Dec will be at the Britain’s Got Talent Auditions at Blackpool Winter Gardens between October 13-17

6. BGT stars

The BGT judges (Bruno has been swapped for KSI this year) and presenters Ant & Dec will be at the Britain’s Got Talent Auditions at Blackpool Winter Gardens between October 13-17 | Getty

