19 of the biggest celebrities you can see live in Lancashire in October

In October various celebrities from all walks of life are taking to stages across the county.

With star-studded performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and Preston, there is bound to be a famous face to tempt you on an evening out wherever you’re based.

So take a look below at 19 of the biggest stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Preston/Chorley here and Blackpool here.

1 . Stars in Lancashire The biggest celebrities you can see live in Lancashire in October | Google Maps

2 . Adam Garcia The actor stars in The Bodyguard at Blackpool Winter Gardens between October 1-4 | Paul Coltas

3 . Kieran Hogson The comedian brings his new show 'Voice of America' to Chorley Theatre on October 2 | SHow poster

4 . Elkie Brooks The singer peforms at Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 5 | submit

5 . Sir Alastair Cook The former cricketer is hosting an audience with at Lancaster Grand Theatre on October 13 | Getty Images

6 . BGT stars The BGT judges (Bruno has been swapped for KSI this year) and presenters Ant & Dec will be at the Britain's Got Talent Auditions at Blackpool Winter Gardens between October 13-17 | Getty