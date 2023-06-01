Their backgrounds and starts in life are varied and chequered but the one thing they do have in common is the desire for settled environments where they can thrive.

Homeless Hounds relies purely on charitable donations but their belief is no healthy dog should be destroyed and work tirelessly to rehome them. You can find out how to adopt here. If you’re looking to give a dog a wonderful new home, have a look through our gallery as we introduce the ones who are are ready to go…