These adorable dogs are all in the care of the incredible team at Homeless Hounds and they are all ready for adoption.
Their backgrounds and starts in life are varied and chequered but the one thing they do have in common is the desire for settled environments where they can thrive.
These fabulous dogs all have their own stories, are different ages and breeds.
Homeless Hounds relies purely on charitable donations but their belief is no healthy dog should be destroyed and work tirelessly to rehome them. You can find out how to adopt here. If you’re looking to give a dog a wonderful new home, have a look through our gallery as we introduce the ones who are are ready to go…
1. Lucy
Lucy is a spaniel and labrador cross and new to Homeless Hounds. She’s an active girl on her walks and very playful in the play area. Lucy will need a home that can meet her energetic needs with exciting walks and games to keep her brain busy too! She is five Photo: Homeless Hounds
2. Bronco
Bronco deserves to be treated like a prince. He's a Staffy cross and is two-years-old. Strong on his lead, he has had some training and is energetic. He is fine with other dogs Photo: Homeless Hounds
3. Duncan
Duncan is a giant breed with lots of growing still to do. He has been passed around a lot in his short life and needs someone who will give him the routine and stability he deserves. He's only 12 months old which means he is still a bit giddy but so playful Photo: Homeless Hounds
4. Daisy
Daisy is a joy to be around. She's a female American bulldog and is five-years-old. She is fully house trained and is selectively dog friendly. Daisy is fine to be left alone at home, loves a car ride and is super friendly Photo: Homeless Hounds
5. Chase
Chase loves using his brain! He's a very clever crossbreed and is still a puppy at 12-months-old. Because of his intelligence he is loving his training. He's dog and child friendly Photo: Homeless Hounds
6. Rocco
Rocco is a five year old male Shar Pei. He has brilliant house manners and is friendly towards other dogs. He takes a while to make friends and couldn't be rehomed with cats or small furries. He has been with Homeless Hounds for more than a year and desperately needs forever love in a new home Photo: National World
7. Rico
Rico is a five-year-old Ridgeback cross Staffy who is house trained and would be okay in a household with older children. It would also need to be a pet free home. He is super sweet and forms strong bonds. He also knows his basic training Photo: Homeless Hounds
8. Hades
Hades is a male mixed breed who is 18 months old. He is house trained, child and dog friendly, playful and super affectionate. He forms strong bonds but can't be housed with cats Photo: Homeless Hounds