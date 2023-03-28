4 . Only seaside resort with three piers

Blackpool is the only British beach resort to boast three piers. Holding Grade II listed status, the North Pier was opened in 1863 and is the oldest remaining example of a pier designed by celebrated seaside architect Eugenius Birch. Central Pier followed in 1868, where a 108ft Ferris wheel known as the Big Wheel was installed in 1990. Finally, South Pier, originally called Victoria Pier, opened in 1893 and is the youngest of the three structures Photo: National World