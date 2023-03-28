News you can trust since 1873
11 surprising things you didn't know about Blackpool

Famous for its Pleasure Beach, the Illuminations, glitzy ballroom dancing and fish and chips on the seafront, Blackpool is the UK’s most popular seaside tourist destination. And we love it.

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:40 BST

But there are a few claims to fame about our fabulous resort which might surprise you…

Blackpool Tramway is one of the oldest electric lines in the world, dating back to 1885. Before it was modernised in 2012, it was the last surviving first-generation tramway in the UK

1. The Tramway network is 138-years-old

Blackpool Tramway is one of the oldest electric lines in the world, dating back to 1885. Before it was modernised in 2012, it was the last surviving first-generation tramway in the UK Photo: Daniel Martino

The Blackpool illuminations are traditionally opened by a celebrity figure. In September 1977, the famous racehorse Red Rum did the honours, and also opened The Steeplechase rollercoaster. The previous April Red Rum had won his third Grand National title. He is pictures with Jockey Tommy Stack at the switch on

2. Red Rum and the Illuminations

The Blackpool illuminations are traditionally opened by a celebrity figure. In September 1977, the famous racehorse Red Rum did the honours, and also opened The Steeplechase rollercoaster. The previous April Red Rum had won his third Grand National title. He is pictures with Jockey Tommy Stack at the switch on Photo: Historical

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has the largest collection of wooden roller coasters of any park in the United Kingdom with four - the Big Dipper, Blue Flyer, Grand National and Nickelodeon Streak

3. wbeg-28-03-23-pleasure beach-NW

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has the largest collection of wooden roller coasters of any park in the United Kingdom with four - the Big Dipper, Blue Flyer, Grand National and Nickelodeon Streak Photo: Submit

Blackpool is the only British beach resort to boast three piers. Holding Grade II listed status, the North Pier was opened in 1863 and is the oldest remaining example of a pier designed by celebrated seaside architect Eugenius Birch. Central Pier followed in 1868, where a 108ft Ferris wheel known as the Big Wheel was installed in 1990. Finally, South Pier, originally called Victoria Pier, opened in 1893 and is the youngest of the three structures

4. Only seaside resort with three piers

Blackpool is the only British beach resort to boast three piers. Holding Grade II listed status, the North Pier was opened in 1863 and is the oldest remaining example of a pier designed by celebrated seaside architect Eugenius Birch. Central Pier followed in 1868, where a 108ft Ferris wheel known as the Big Wheel was installed in 1990. Finally, South Pier, originally called Victoria Pier, opened in 1893 and is the youngest of the three structures Photo: National World

