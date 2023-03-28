Famous for its Pleasure Beach, the Illuminations, glitzy ballroom dancing and fish and chips on the seafront, Blackpool is the UK’s most popular seaside tourist destination. And we love it.
But there are a few claims to fame about our fabulous resort which might surprise you…
1. The Tramway network is 138-years-old
Blackpool Tramway is one of the oldest electric lines in the world, dating back to 1885. Before it was modernised in 2012, it was the last surviving first-generation tramway in the UK Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Red Rum and the Illuminations
The Blackpool illuminations are traditionally opened by a celebrity figure. In September 1977, the famous racehorse Red Rum did the honours, and also opened The Steeplechase rollercoaster. The previous April Red Rum had won his third Grand National title. He is pictures with Jockey Tommy Stack at the switch on Photo: Historical
Blackpool Pleasure Beach has the largest collection of wooden roller coasters of any park in the United Kingdom with four - the Big Dipper, Blue Flyer, Grand National and Nickelodeon Streak Photo: Submit
4. Only seaside resort with three piers
Blackpool is the only British beach resort to boast three piers. Holding Grade II listed status, the North Pier was opened in 1863 and is the oldest remaining example of a pier designed by celebrated seaside architect Eugenius Birch. Central Pier followed in 1868, where a 108ft Ferris wheel known as the Big Wheel was installed in 1990.
Finally, South Pier, originally called Victoria Pier, opened in 1893 and is the youngest of the three structures Photo: National World