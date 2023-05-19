News you can trust since 1873
10 famous Blackpool FC fans including singers, actors, sports people and TV personalities

These famous faces are all Seasiders fans.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:58 BST

As the seasons draws to end for another year we have gathered information on ten famous Blackpool FC supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list…

Chris Lowe, who was born in Blackpool, on stage with the Pet Shop Boys

Chris Lowe, who was born in Blackpool, on stage with the Pet Shop Boys

Blackpool fan and Manchester-based music journalist John Robb of The Membranes

Blackpool fan and Manchester-based music journalist John Robb of The Membranes

Actress Moya Brady, who has played British TV roles in The Bill, Shameless and Hlolyoaks. She grew up in Blackpool

Actress Moya Brady, who has played British TV roles in The Bill, Shameless and Hlolyoaks. She grew up in Blackpool

Sonny Flood played Josh Ashworth in the teen soap Hollyoaks and was among cast members who recorded a World Cup charity single in 2010. He went to Rossall School and is firm Blackpool FC fan

Sonny Flood played Josh Ashworth in the teen soap Hollyoaks and was among cast members who recorded a World Cup charity single in 2010. He went to Rossall School and is firm Blackpool FC fan

