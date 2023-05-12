News you can trust since 1873
10 famous faces from Fleetwood including tenor Alfie Boe, boxer Jane Couch and musician John Robb

The Fylde Coast has its fair share of famous faces but these well-known ones are all from Fleetwood.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th May 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:38 BST

The town has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, including actors, sports people and musicians. They are all born, educated or have made their homes there – there are some which might surprise you.

John Robb is a musician and is known as a bassist and singer for the mid-1980s bank The Membranes. He is also a journalist and now writes for some of the broadsheets

1. Fleetwood's Famous

John Robb is a musician and is known as a bassist and singer for the mid-1980s bank The Membranes. He is also a journalist and now writes for some of the broadsheets Photo: National World

English tenor and star of musical theatre Alfred Giovanni Roncalli Boe OBE, better known as Alfie Boe, was born in Blackpool and raised in Fleetwood. A long with music and TV success the singer has also starred in numerous Broadway and West End musicals, including, La Bohme and Les Misrables

2. Fleetwood's Famous

English tenor and star of musical theatre Alfred Giovanni Roncalli Boe OBE, better known as Alfie Boe, was born in Blackpool and raised in Fleetwood. A long with music and TV success the singer has also starred in numerous Broadway and West End musicals, including, La Bohme and Les Misrables Photo: Rob Lock

Darrel Treece-Birch is a rock keyboard player and songwriter. He is best known for his work with the Melodic Hard Rock band Ten, as a solo artist and up until 2020, with the rock band Nth Ascension at the keyboards

3. Fleetwood's Famous

Darrel Treece-Birch is a rock keyboard player and songwriter. He is best known for his work with the Melodic Hard Rock band Ten, as a solo artist and up until 2020, with the rock band Nth Ascension at the keyboards Photo: submit

Billy Ronson was a midfielder for Blackpool and is the son of Percy Ronson, one of Fleetwood Town's most influential players. They are pictured in 1977 at what was a deserted and derelict Fleetwood Ground at Highbury Stadium

4. Fleetwood's Famous

Billy Ronson was a midfielder for Blackpool and is the son of Percy Ronson, one of Fleetwood Town's most influential players. They are pictured in 1977 at what was a deserted and derelict Fleetwood Ground at Highbury Stadium Photo: Submit

