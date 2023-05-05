News you can trust since 1873
10 famous faces from Thornton Cleveleys including Lucy Fallon, Zoe Ball and BBC journalist John Simpson

The Fylde Coast has its fair share of famous faces but these well-known ones are all from Thornton Cleveleys.

By Claire Lark
Published 5th May 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:03 BST

The town has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, including actors, musicians and sports people. There’s a well-known BBC journalist among them too…

'Little Boots' Victoria Hesketh performing at a concert in Manchester. Little Boots, who went to Rossall School, rose to fame in 2009 when she released her debut album Hands. She grew up in Cleveleys

'Little Boots' Victoria Hesketh performing at a concert in Manchester. Little Boots, who went to Rossall School, rose to fame in 2009 when she released her debut album Hands. She grew up in Cleveleys Photo: Paul Berry

Journalist John Simpson was born in Cleveleys in 1944 but was taken to his family's bomb-damaged house in London the following week. Of course he became one of the country's most respected journalists working notably for the BBC as foreign correspondent and world affairs editor of BBC News

Journalist John Simpson was born in Cleveleys in 1944 but was taken to his family's bomb-damaged house in London the following week. Of course he became one of the country's most respected journalists working notably for the BBC as foreign correspondent and world affairs editor of BBC News Photo: Christopher Furlong

Zoe Ball was born in Cleveleys and as we all know, has gone on to have an incredibly successful TV and radio career

Zoe Ball was born in Cleveleys and as we all know, has gone on to have an incredibly successful TV and radio career Photo: Stuart C Wilson

Jo Appleby at Lytham Proms. Jo is an opera singer and was a member of the operatic group Amici Forever. She had a scholarship with D'Oyly Carte, performed with Glyndebourne Festival Opera and Touring Opera Company and has sang at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall

Jo Appleby at Lytham Proms. Jo is an opera singer and was a member of the operatic group Amici Forever. She had a scholarship with D'Oyly Carte, performed with Glyndebourne Festival Opera and Touring Opera Company and has sang at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall Photo: National World

