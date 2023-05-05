10 famous faces from Thornton Cleveleys including Lucy Fallon, Zoe Ball and BBC journalist John Simpson
The Fylde Coast has its fair share of famous faces but these well-known ones are all from Thornton Cleveleys.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th May 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:03 BST
The town has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, including actors, musicians and sports people. There’s a well-known BBC journalist among them too…
