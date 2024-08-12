Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heartbroken family of Southport stabbing victim Bebe King, 6, have paid tribute to their 'sweet, kind and spirited’ little girl.

In a statement issued by Merseyside Police, Bebe's parents Lauren and Ben revealed their nine-year-old older Genie witnessed the attack and managed to escape.

They said: “On Monday, the 29th of July, our world was shattered by the loss of our precious daughter, Bebe.

Parents of Southport victim Bebe King, 6, pay heartbreaking tribute to their 'sweet, kind and spirited girl' | Merseyside Police/Submit

“Along with two other beautiful souls, Elsie and Alice, she was taken from us in an unimaginable act of violence that has left our hearts broken beyond repair.

“Our beloved Bebe, only six years old, was full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore.”

They added that the outpouring of love and support from the community and beyond had been a source of incredible comfort during an 'unimaginably difficult time'.

They also thanked the emergency service workers who attended the scene last month and who have continued to support the family.

They also thanked the emergency service workers who attended the scene last month and who have continued to support the family. They added: “We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape. She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her.

“Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family. “Our thoughts are also with everyone else involved in this tragedy and all those who were injured.

“We hope that they find strength and healing in the days ahead.

“To the children who witnessed this terrible event, we send our love and hope that they too can begin to heal, surrounded by the care and support of those who love them. “To our community, friends, and strangers who have shown us such love: thank you. Your messages, your tributes, and your presence have meant the world to us and have helped us find some solace in our grief.

“We are also thinking of Elsie and Alice’s families, who are sharing in this unimaginable loss, and we hold them close in our hearts. “Our hearts are broken, but we find some comfort in knowing that Bebe was so deeply loved by all who knew her.

“She will forever be our shimmering star, and we will carry her with us in everything we do.”

The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. | The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of the three girls at the Hart Space in Southport.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.