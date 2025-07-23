Residents and visitors have been sharing emotional memories of Blackpool's iconic North Pier following the announcement that the historic attraction has been put up for sale.

The Sedgwick family, who have owned North Pier since 2011, have appointed global real estate advisor Avison Young to find a buyer for the 162-year-old, Grade II-listed landmark.

Peter Sedgwick, who later acquired Blackpool’s Central and South piers for around £8 million in 2015, confirmed there are no plans to sell those at this time.

Residents and visitors have been sharing emotional memories of Blackpool's North Pier following the announcement that the attraction has been put up for sale | North Pier, Blackpool

The family said they are now focusing their efforts on their wider portfolio, including the other two piers.

Avison Young described the sale as a “unique opportunity for investment and development in a multi-faceted family entertainment destination.”

News of the listing has prompted a wave of nostalgia as locals and holidaymakers took to social media to share memories of time spent on the beloved pier.

Sophie Taylor said: “North Pier is a special place to me, It’s where I found out I was pregnant with my daughter during our yearly holiday to Blackpool. I bought a pregnancy test in Boots but couldn’t wait to get back to the hotel.”

Tina Hardman said: “So many happy memories of this pier as a kid. I hope whoever buys it has the right intentions and restores it to its former glory.”

Sara Fox said: “Don’t even get me started on the amazing theatre. We went every night for a week. Different shows every night.”

Liz Gilly said: “My dad, mother, and grandma - Madam Curl - read fortunes for folk on North Pier for about 80 years.”

Cat Berry said: “My favourite pier and the only one I still enjoy visiting. Whoever takes it on, please keep the history and nostalgia alive!”

Inside the Joe Longthorne Theatre, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Iain Donaldson said: “The garden at the top end is a delight on any sunny afternoon. No wind. You feel like you’re on a ship.”

Although no price tag has been publicly disclosed, the Sedgwick family are reportedly open to “sensible offers” for the freehold site, which includes licences for gaming machines, adult gaming and a premises licence.

The pier is mainly owner-operated, with a few external concessions.

Some residents have called for public ownership, suggesting the pier should be safeguarded for future generations.

Mark Mason said: “Iconic attractions like this should be owned by a not-for-profit civic trust, where profits are reinvested into upkeep and restoration, with support from government and the council.”

Rachel Johnson said: “The council should buy it back. Because it’s Grade II listed, they could apply for grants from the Heritage Council to cover structural issues.”

Mark Jenkinson said: “It should go back to the town owning it.”

Built in 1863, North Pier was Blackpool’s first and remains one of its most cherished Victorian landmarks.

It suffered significant storm damage in 2013, requiring £1 million in repairs and a five-month closure.

In a statement, Northern Victorian Pier Ltd said: “Bringing North Pier to market is a decision we’ve made with a heavy heart.

“However, following the events of the past few years, we’ve chosen to focus our attention on the wider portfolio, including Central and South Piers.

“Our passion for North Pier has never wavered and we have continued to invest in it throughout the challenges of COVID.”

They added that the pier still presents “a fantastic opportunity” for enhancement, particularly with the proposed refurbishment of the former Merrie England Bar.

A planning application is currently pending for the redevelopment of that space.

The freehold investment opportunity comprises a diverse range of attractions located directly on the pier | Submitted

Richard Baldwin, director of leisure at Avison Young, said: “Blackpool North Pier is a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a prominent, multi-faceted family entertainment attraction in one of the UK’s flagship seaside destinations.”

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb also responded to the announcement, calling for the landmark’s future to be protected:

“The pier is not just a structure; it is a vital part of our community’s heritage and identity,” he said.

“It is essential that any new ownership prioritises its preservation and continued accessibility, ensuring that future visitors can enjoy its rich history and vibrant atmosphere.”

For further information, you can view the brochure here.

Enquiries should be directed to Richard Baldwin, Avison Young: [email protected]