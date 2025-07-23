Celebrate your birthday at Marco Pierre White’s Blackpool restaurant with a free glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne and a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Diners looking to mark their birthday in style are in for a sparkling surprise at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian restaurant in Blackpool.

The Talbot Road hotspot is giving guests celebrating their birthday a complimentary glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne to make the occasion even more memorable.

The offer, available throughout the entire month of a guest’s birthday allows plenty of flexibility for those planning their special night out.

Whether it’s a quiet dinner for two or a lively gathering with friends, guests simply need to join the restaurant’s Birthday Club to enjoy this elegant treat.

The complimentary glass of Laurent-Perrier - a Champagne known for its refined freshness and long-standing heritage dating back to 1812, pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s relaxed yet stylish atmosphere.

Marco Pierre White's is giving away free Champagne | Submitted

Executive head chef at the restaurant, Phil Andrews, said: “This has to be one of the best birthday freebies around and makes our restaurant the go-to place for celebrating.

“Laurent-Perrier is one of the world’s finest Champagnes and adds a touch of class to any occasion. To enjoy a free glass of Champagne while sharing a delicious meal with friends or family is a perfect way to mark a birthday. We’re really looking forward to welcoming guests both old and new.”

In addition to the complimentary birthday bubbles guests who sign up to the Birthday Club before August 31 will also be entered into a prize draw.

One lucky winner will receive £250 worth of restaurant vouchers along with a VIP Champagne prize, courtesy of Laurent-Perrier.

Whether you're a local or visiting the seaside resort, Marco Pierre White’s Blackpool restaurant is raising a glass to birthdays in true celebratory style.

To sign up for the Birthday Club and claim your free glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne, visit: https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/offers/birthdays.