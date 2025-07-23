Specsavers St Annes, located at 49 St Annes Road, which has been based in the town for 16 years, has already seen work completed on the store’s design to offer its customers a cleaner, sleeker look.

With freshly painted walls, new shelving, and a digital screen in the store’s window, the redesign helps make shopping for new glasses easier than ever.

The new shelving now sorts the frames by their shape so glasses-wearers who know their face shape can find all the similar frames in one place.

Store manager Steve Mallon said: “We are constantly investing to improve the look and feel of our business and essentially improve the customer experience.

“We will have a nice modern opticians to go along with a lot of the towns improvement works that are currently ongoing in St Annes.’

The redesign is just part one of the store’s full refit, with the second part set to introduce a brand-new offering to support the town’s local healthcare.”

In July, the team will be adding a clinical treatment room to their store. This room will be used to support the NHS services in the area for any eye-related conditions.

Anyone who attends their GP in the town with sight issues will be triaged to the local optometrist – with the new room ensuring that patients suffering from conditions such as glaucoma or cataracts can be diagnosed on their local high street.

The aim is to make eye health more accessible, reducing the number of people attending walk-in centres or A&E with eye related issues.

The work will not disrupt the operating of the store, with more information about the improvements to be confirmed soon.

For more information about Specsavers St Annes, call 01253 783730 visit online.

