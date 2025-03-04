A new £18.5m road on the edge of Blackpool has hit a significant milestone - but more disruption is expected.

Work, which began in spring last year, is creating a new spine road linking Common Edge Road with Amy Johnson Way to provide two-way access to the business park.

A house at the junction of Common Edge Road and School Road was demolished to widen the junction as part of the project.

A new £18.5m road on the edge of Blackpool has reached a major milestone | Blackpool Council

Blackpool Council has confirmed the new lanes next to Common Edge Road have been constructed and are now being surfaced.

This will cause some minor disruption today, with two-way temporary traffic lights in place during the day for testing and in the evening to complete the surfacing.

The project is expected to take around 18 months to finish and will unlock 10.5 hectares of land for future business development within the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

It will also alleviate congestion in the existing business park.

Funding comes primarily from the council, with an additional £7.5m from Blackpool's £40m Town Deal, which must be spent by March 2026.

Once completed, the road will start at Amy Johnson Way, south of the current Multi-Ply offices.

Heading east, it will cross the old playing fields before joining Common Edge Road just north of South Shore Cricket Club.

An additional access road will connect to Oakwood Close and the Common Edge Road junction will be expanded to accommodate the new lanes.

he School Road junction will also be widened and transformed into a three-way junction, with Jepson Way closing to traffic.

Oakwood Close residents will access the street via the new road.

The scheme, designed by architects Cassidy and Ashton, also includes landscaping, cycleways and footpaths, with George Cox Ltd serving as the main contractor.