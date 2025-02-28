Find out where the cheapest filling stations are for petrol and diesel in and around Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 19:53 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your vehicle in and around Blackpool.

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, February 28:

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

2. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p (Price updated 25.05.25) Diesel - 134.9p (Price updated 26.05.25)

3. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p (Price updated 25.05.25) Diesel - 134.9p (Price updated 26.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

5. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

