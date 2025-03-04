Fleetwood Coastguard identify "suspicious and unusual" object washed up on Cleveleys beach
Volunteers with HM Coastguard in Fleetwood were deployed to the beach after a member of the public came across the mysterious object on Sunday evening.
On initial inspection, it was believed the object might be an old unexploded bomb that had washed ashore. But on closer examination, it was found to be a rusty motor from a fridge compressor.
The scene was declared safe and crews were stood down.
In a post on Facebook, HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “Last night (Sunday) we were called to investigate an item found on Cleveleys Beach.
“Since we do occasionally have old military ordnance washed up on our shores it's always worth calling us to check suspicious or unusual items so they can be investigated and then dealt with safely.
“When we responded it was dark so equipped with a very helpful pin drop and photos from a member of the public we conducted a line search.
“On our second pass the police requested our assistance with a missing persons search, so our flank team HM Coastguard Lytham were paged and we split a large group off to prioritise that search.
“Both the casualty and the item were located within a few minutes and having established the casualty was safe and well and the suspected ordnance was a motor from a fridge compressor, we were able to stand down.”
