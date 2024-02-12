Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new smokehouse takeaway in Blackpool has issued a 'Wanted' notice to a couple. In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, MEAT, on Highfield Road, issued the notice yesterday (Sunday) asking the couple who forgot their brisket to call the takeaway asap.

The post read: "The couple going to Prague tomorrow, you left your brisket — please call back asap or if you dont have time we’ll give ya a free one next time."

Thankfully, the couple read the post before embarking on their trip and were reunited with their beloved brisket.

The popular takeway which offers a selection of smoked and unsmoked delicacies such as steaks, ribs, beef brisket, craft burgers, wings and loaded fries, opened its doors on Wednesday, January 24, after an initial setback.

The establishment has proved to be a hit with locals, with the takeaway selling out a number of times since opening. Previously posting on social media, a spokesperson for MEAT said: "Thank you so much for supporting us.