Promising to bring a bring a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire, the restaurant, located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road, introduces a mouthwatering US inspired menu curated by the team behind The Ship in Elswick, including consultation from chef Adam James Bennett (who previously worked under Marco Pierre White and was the private chef for the Moroccan King).
Dishes served up include brisket with a variety of Signature Burgers and ‘Dogs’ alongside a selection of delicious drinks, including milkshakes, classic cocktails, local ales and American Lagers.
The restaurant is located just 17 minutes from Preston and 13 minutes from Blackpool on Fleetwood Rd, Wesham, Preston PR4 3HE, accessible via Exit 3 on the M55.
