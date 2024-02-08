News you can trust since 1873
15 pictures as Henry's Smokehouse opens in Kirkham

Henry’s Smokehouse – a new family-run pub and grill in Kirkham, officially opened its doors last Friday.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Feb 2024, 14:48 GMT

Promising to bring a bring a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire, the restaurant, located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road, introduces a mouthwatering US inspired menu curated by the team behind The Ship in Elswick, including consultation from chef Adam James Bennett (who previously worked under Marco Pierre White and was the private chef for the Moroccan King).

Dishes served up include brisket with a variety of Signature Burgers and ‘Dogs’ alongside a selection of delicious drinks, including milkshakes, classic cocktails, local ales and American Lagers.

The restaurant is located just 17 minutes from Preston and 13 minutes from Blackpool on Fleetwood Rd, Wesham, Preston PR4 3HE, accessible via Exit 3 on the M55.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

To make a reservation click HERE.

Andrew Bennett and Lee Hughes at Henry's Steakhouse in Kirkham

1. Henry's Steakhouse, Kirkham

Andrew Bennett and Lee Hughes at Henry's Steakhouse in Kirkham Photo: Neil Cross

The restaurant opened its door last Friday

2. Henry's Smokehouse, Kirkham

The restaurant opened its door last Friday Photo: UGC

The new family-run pub and grill is located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road

3. Henry's Smokehouse, Kirkham

The new family-run pub and grill is located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road Photo: ANDREW CROZIER

Is that Courvoisier in the far distance?

4. Henry’s Smokehouse, Kirkham

Is that Courvoisier in the far distance? Photo: UGC

The cosy interior

5. Henry's Smokehouse, Kirkham

The cosy interior Photo: UGC

Sunday roasts will also be available. Sourced from local farmers, the meat will be dry-aged and smoked in-house in view of the restaurant guests, using the finest grade of Himalayan Salt to intensify the flavours.

6. Henry's Smokehouse, Kirkham

Sunday roasts will also be available. Sourced from local farmers, the meat will be dry-aged and smoked in-house in view of the restaurant guests, using the finest grade of Himalayan Salt to intensify the flavours. Photo: UGC

