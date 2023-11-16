Opening date announced for new smokehouse takeaway MEAT after initial setback
MEAT, located at Highfield Road, Blackpool, was due to open in December but due to electrical issues will not be opening until the new year.
Sourcing the best quality ingredients the takeaway will be cooking the ‘old school way’ using the in house smoker to create a perfect blend of taste and flavour and will be serving up smoked and unsmoked delectable delicacies such as steaks, ribs, beef brisket, craft burgers, wings and loaded fries.
Announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “Nearly there ….. Wow, what a journey it’s been over the last few weeks. It has been challenging at times and we’re so glad we can now see the wood for the trees.
“However, we’ve got a slight delay with our three phase power- due to permit delays the electric board can’t complete the installation work till the 2nd week in December and without power we can’t smoke MEAT.
“Rather than be stressed out right before Xmas we’ve decided to delay our opening till 3rd January to allow our team to enjoy the festive period
Thank you so much for your support & patience and we promise you - it will be be worth the wait.”