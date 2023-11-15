One of the brothers of a 21-year-old who lost his life after a fatal car crash has said the family are coping with their loss by focussing on a fundraiser in his memory.

Although three months, the grieve is still raw. Trafford, who is a network engineer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, says the family are getting through the painful void in their lives by keeping busy, reading the many lovely tributes people have left and focussing on a 22 mile run which has been organised for next year on what would have been a trip away to Las Vegas for Harrison and his best friend Harry Redman.

Explaining how the idea for the fundraiser came to fruition Trafford said: “Harrison’s best friend Harry will be 21 next May they had decided they wanted to celebrate it by travelling to Las Vegas.

Harrison (left) with his older brother Trafford who has said they are finding strength in organising a fundraiser in his memory

"Because of what has happened this is not possible anymore but Harry still wanted to include Harrison in his birthday plans and he proposed the idea to us of doing a 22 mile run on that day as Harrison would have been 22 by then but he never got to reach this.”

In Harrison’s memory - ‘Harrison’s 22nd Mile’. will take place on May 25 next year. Harry, Harrisons siblings – sister Nicholl, twin brother James andTrafford and more friends and family along the way will be taking on this challenge to raise money for the nominated charities - Alder Hey Children's Hospital and The Fire Fighters Charity.

In March 2002 when Harrison was only three weeks old, he was admitted to Alder Hey after he stopped breathing where he spent the next 10 days fighting for his life on a ventilator. Despite only being given a 40 per cent chance of survival, thanks to the tireless efforts from all the doctors, nurses and all other staff he made a full miracle recovery.

Harrison with his girlfriend Anya who was also involved in the collision. His family have said his last actions on this earth saved her life

The Fire Fighters Charity is also close to the family’s heart as when the accident happened the fire service were one of the first emergency service teams on the scene. They were able to free Harrison from the wreckage which then allowed the paramedics to treat him and get him on a ventilator which allowed family and friends to say a proper goodbye to him.

He was and is loved deeply by his parents Bryan and Kerry, his sister Nicoll, brothers Trafford and Byron and his twin brother James.

In a previous tribute his heartbroken family said that Harrison could only be described as ‘a beacon of light that would shine brightly even on the darkest of days’, and ‘a fun loving, sweet, cheeky, caring boy who left a mark on every person he met’.

Trafford added: "We are getting back to a new normality. Harrison was and will always be a hero to his family and friends.”

Harrison pictured with his friend Harry

If you would like to make a donation to the fundraiser click HERE.