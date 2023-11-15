A Bispham school has come under fire from angry parents after limited places at a school disco for Christmas means some upset children will miss out.

Parents are not happy that a school disco for Key Stage 2 pupils at Moor Park Primary School and Nursery which has been earmarked for early December has already been filled up, leaving many children upset at not being able to attend.

A concerned parent whose son attends the school told the Gazette: “Some kids got letters and others didn't. Some were off ill. Some couldn't afford the money at such short notice.

“The school have been asked why not do two discos – one for years 3/4 one for years 5/6 so everyone can attend.

“There are lots of unhappy parents. The school are basically cherry picking which kids can go and going against their own all inclusive policy the "Moor Park way".

Trying to diffuse the situation, the executive head teacher of the school Miss Ashton sent an email to parents/carers of children who attend the school stating that ‘some of the threatening messages they had received is unacceptable’ and that the disco was on a first-come-first-served basis.

What did the email say?

The email read: “We understand that it is disappointing that the KS2 disco has sold out so quickly. Demand for this event was significantly higher than our last disco and therefore we no a number of people have been left upset that their child is unable to attend.

"We sent a text and letter out yesterday which stated that there would be limited numbers and we would have to work on a first come, first served basis.”

It further read: “Please can we remind parents that this is an optional event where we are trying to organise exciting activities for the children and therefore some of the threatening messages we have received is unacceptable."

It also noted that anyone that had not purchased a ticket and wanted to be placed on the disco waiting list in case of any cancellations, could do so by emailing the school.

What did the school say?

A spokesperson for the school said that they understood the frustration but that demand was significantly higher this year.

“At Moor Park all children participate in an annual Christmas party during the school day, which includes a disco. A separate fundraising disco has also been arranged after school. The tickets for this event were limited and sold on a first come, first served basis.

“Demand was significantly higher than for our last disco and therefore we know a number of people have been left upset that their child is unable to attend.