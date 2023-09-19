A young man who died in hospital after a crash in Lytham has been named locally as Harrison Bretherton.

A Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway before going down an embankment in Blackpool Road at around 12.02am on Thursday (September 14).

Hundreds of tributes poured in for the man, who was later named locally as Harrison Bretherton, following the tragic news of his death.

One person said: “RIP Harrison Bretherton. Still can’t believe this is real and still waiting for your reply to my text telling me you’re ok. You will never ever be forgotten.”

Another wrote: “Those lucky enough to have known him will cherish the memories that we have with him forever. Rest in peace Harrison. Sending all my love to his family.”

The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old man from Lytham, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation.

Two other passengers, a man in his 20s and an 18 year-old girl, suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

They have since been released.

Sgt Thomas Malley, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances, and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man involved at this sad and difficult time. The family are being supported by specialist trained officers.

“We continue to appeal for any information, including witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage, which may show what happened and assist our investigation.

“If you can help please come forward and contact us.”