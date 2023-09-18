A 21-year-old man has died after a crash in Lytham

Lancashire Police were called to Blackpool Road at 12.02am on Thursday, September 14, following reports a Toyota Landcruiser had left the carriageway and gone down an embankment.

A man has sadly died following a collision in Lytham.

A 21-year-old man from St Annes suffered serious injuries and sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday, September 15.

The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old man from Lytham, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Two other passengers, a man in his 20s and an 18 year-old girl, suffered injuries which required hospital treatment and have since been released.

Sgt Thomas Malley, from Lancashire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances, and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man involved at this sad and difficult time. The family are being supported by specialist trained officers.

“We continue to appeal for any information, including witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage, which may show what happened and assist our investigation. If you can help please come forward and contact us.”