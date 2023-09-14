A teenage driver has been arrested after a crash caused serious injuries to his three passengers last night.

Emergency services were called to Blackpool Road in Lytham shortly after midnight after a Toyota Landcruiser veered off the road and crashed down an embankment.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Lytham, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

The vehicle’s three passengers – two men in their 20s and a woman aged 19 – all suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Lancashire Police said one of the men suffered serious head injuries, while a second man also suffered a number of serious injuries. Both remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The 19-year-old girl suffered a serious leg injury and is also in hospital.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage as they investigate the full circumstances of what led to the collision.

Sgt Tom Malley, from our Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left two young men critically injured and a woman seriously injured. My thoughts are very much with them and their loved ones at this time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody who has CCTV or dashcam footage which captured the Toyota prior to the collision to contact police as soon as possible.”