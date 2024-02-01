Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new smokehouse takeaway which has been open less than two weeks has already had to close its doors twice.

Having already established itself as a firm favourite MEAT, located at Highfield Road in Blackpool, which opened on Wednesday, January 24, was forced to close early the same day after selling out of food due to customer demand.

The takeaway which uses its in house smoker and sells mouth-watering delicacies such as steaks, ribs, beef brisket, craft burgers, wings and loaded fries, was also forced to close a second time a few days later for the same reason. Announcing the news on their Facebook page they said: "We are sold out again.

"WOW - That was one crazy shift. See ya tomorrow guys and thankyou so much for supporting us —- you’ve made us feel so welcome in Blackpool and weve made so many new friends already."

Opening hours for the takeaway which is available for in store collection or contactless delivery, are as follows:

Wednesday and Thursday - 3pm to 10pm.

Friday and Saturday - 3pm to 10.30pm.