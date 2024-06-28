Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mystery graffiti artist who has been writing messages on a fence in Ansdell has struck again.

New tongue-in-cheek signs have been appearing on a fence on Clifton Drive over the past few weeks.

Earlier this week, the Gazette reported that the mystery artist had written a new message for residents.

The message was a tribute to Former rugby league player Rob Burrow who died earlier this month following a fight with motor neurone disease.

It read: “In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.”

The sign was changed again on Wednesday night following the article, but the person behind the messages still remains unknown.

The message read: “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.”

The signs have sparked mixed reactions from residents, with some enjoying the messages and others believing the fence should be taken down.

One resident wrote: “Maybe take the fence down so people can't graffiti on it.

“I know they shouldn't have to take the fence down but it's just a suggestion.”

Another added: “That’s not graffiti. That’s a truth that most people just ignore these days.”

The first messages referred to a scandal which saw local MP Mark Menzies leave the Conservative Party earlier this year on April 21.

He quit amid accusations he had misused political donations to cover his medical expenses and pay off “bad people” who had locked him in a flat and demanded money for his release.

The first message read: “We Love Mark Menzies - The Bad People.”

Another sign followed which said: “Mark Menzies - You are an embarrassment. We don’t want you as our MP...Resign now.

The MP, who has been serving the constituency of Fylde since 2010, had previously announced he would not be standing at the forthcoming General Election.

In a personal column penned for the Lancashire Post, Lytham St Annes Express and Blackpool Gazette, Mr Menzies said he had “made mistakes” and for that he was “deeply sorry”.

An investigation into the allegations, denied by Mr Menzies, concluded that while there had not been a misuse of party funds, the MP’s behaviour fell below the required standards and may have breached the Nolan principles of public life.

*Are you the person behind the messages? It would be great if we could speak to you about the signs, even if you wish to remain anonymous.