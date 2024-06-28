Woman seriously injured in hit and run in Blackpool Home Bargains car park

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jun 2024, 13:27 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 13:36 BST
A woman was seriously injured in a hit and run outside Home Bargains.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was rushed to hospital after she was knocked down in the store’s car park in Tyldesley Road, Blackpool around 5.30pm yesterday.

The car park was cordoned off while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital where she remains, with police describing her condition as ‘serious but not-life threatening’.

Police are searching for the driver after a woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a hit and run in the Home Bargains car park in Tyldesley Road, Blackpool at around 5.30pm on ThursdayPolice are searching for the driver after a woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a hit and run in the Home Bargains car park in Tyldesley Road, Blackpool at around 5.30pm on Thursday
Police are searching for the driver after a woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a hit and run in the Home Bargains car park in Tyldesley Road, Blackpool at around 5.30pm on Thursday | Google

The force said efforts are under way to trace the driver who made off from the car park.

A description of the vehicle has not been provided at this stage, and police have not said whether the woman is believed to have been hit deliberately or by accident.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday) to a report that a woman had been involved in a collision with a car in the car park at Home Bargains on Tyldesley Road, Blackpool.

“Officers attended and the woman pedestrian, in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious but thankfully not life-threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car involved and anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1204 of June 27.”

