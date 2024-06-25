Mystery surrounds Ansdell graffiti artist as new messages sprayed onto fence for multiple weeks
Over the past few weeks, new tongue-in-cheek signs have been appearing on a fence on Clifton Drive.
The first messages referred to a scandal which saw local MP Mark Menzies leave the Conservative Party earlier this year on April 21
He quit amid accusations he had misused political donations to cover his medical expenses and pay off “bad people” who had locked him in a flat and demanded money for his release.
The first message read: “We Love Mark Menzies - The Bad People.”
Another sign followed which said: “Mark Menzies - You are an embarrassment. We don’t want you as our MP...Resign now.”
The MP, who has been serving the constituency of Fylde since 2010, had previously announced he would not be standing at the forthcoming General Election.
In a personal column penned for the Lancashire Post, Lytham St Annes Express and Blackpool Gazette, Mr Menzies said he had “made mistakes” and for that he was “deeply sorry”.
An investigation into the allegations, denied by Mr Menzies, concluded that while there had not been a misuse of party funds, the MP’s behaviour fell below the required standards and may have breached the Nolan principles of public life.
The signs sparked mixed reactions from local residents, with one resident writing: “Bullying, pure and simple. Hope he doesn’t do anything drastic. “We don’t know the full story and once again the lynch mob is out in full force.
“You should all be ashamed of yourselves.”
Another added: “It's their garden so they can put what they like in it. If you don't like it, don’t look.”
Further messages followed, but the person behind them remained a mystery.
A new sign which recently appeared read: “Do a good deed today. Help others and feel better about yourself.”
This was followed by a tribute to Former rugby league player Rob Burrow who died earlier this month following a fight with motor neurone disease.
The message read: “In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.”
