New graffiti has been sprayed onto a fence in Ansdell for multiple weeks - but the artist still remains a mystery.

Over the past few weeks, new tongue-in-cheek signs have been appearing on a fence on Clifton Drive.

The first messages referred to a scandal which saw local MP Mark Menzies leave the Conservative Party earlier this year on April 21

He quit amid accusations he had misused political donations to cover his medical expenses and pay off “bad people” who had locked him in a flat and demanded money for his release.

A sign declaring local MP Mark Menzies an “embarrassment” sparked a mixed reaction from residents (Credit: Dave Nelson) | Dave Nelson

The first message read: “We Love Mark Menzies - The Bad People.”

Another sign followed which said: “Mark Menzies - You are an embarrassment. We don’t want you as our MP...Resign now.”

The MP, who has been serving the constituency of Fylde since 2010, had previously announced he would not be standing at the forthcoming General Election.

In a personal column penned for the Lancashire Post, Lytham St Annes Express and Blackpool Gazette, Mr Menzies said he had “made mistakes” and for that he was “deeply sorry”.

The MP has been serving the constituency of Fylde since 2010 (Credit: Dave Nelson) | Dave Nelson

An investigation into the allegations, denied by Mr Menzies, concluded that while there had not been a misuse of party funds, the MP’s behaviour fell below the required standards and may have breached the Nolan principles of public life.

The signs sparked mixed reactions from local residents, with one resident writing: “Bullying, pure and simple. Hope he doesn’t do anything drastic. “We don’t know the full story and once again the lynch mob is out in full force.

“You should all be ashamed of yourselves.”

New graffiti has been sprayed onto a fence in Ansdell for multiple weeks - but the artist still remains a mystery | Contributed

Another added: “It's their garden so they can put what they like in it. If you don't like it, don’t look.”

Further messages followed, but the person behind them remained a mystery.

A new sign which recently appeared read: “Do a good deed today. Help others and feel better about yourself.”

This was followed by a tribute to Former rugby league player Rob Burrow who died earlier this month following a fight with motor neurone disease.

A tribute to Former rugby league player Rob Burrow who died earlier this month following a fight with motor neurone disease | Contributed

The message read: “In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.”

Are you the person behind the messages? It would be great if we could speak to you about the signs, even if you wish to remain anonymous.