75-year-old man arrested after a woman in her seventies was hit by a mobility scooter in Cleveleys
On Tuesday, members of the public reported seeing a mobile scooter being confiscated after it hit a pedestrian outside The Vault pub.
Following enquiries by the Gazette, Lancashire Police have now confirmed that they were called at 1.19pm on June 25 to Crescent East in Cleveleys, to a report of a road traffic collision.
On arrival, it was found that a mobility scooter had been in collision with a pedestrian.
Lancashire Police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Yesterday (June 27), a 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop.
He is currently in custody.