75-year-old man arrested after a woman in her seventies was hit by a mobility scooter in Cleveleys

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Jun 2024, 13:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 75-year-old man has been arrested after a woman in her seventies was hit by a mobility scooter in Cleveleys earlier this week.
A man has been arrested following a crash between a mobility scooter and a pedestrian in Cleveleys.A man has been arrested following a crash between a mobility scooter and a pedestrian in Cleveleys.
A man has been arrested following a crash between a mobility scooter and a pedestrian in Cleveleys. | Getty

On Tuesday, members of the public reported seeing a mobile scooter being confiscated after it hit a pedestrian outside The Vault pub.

Following enquiries by the Gazette, Lancashire Police have now confirmed that they were called at 1.19pm on June 25 to Crescent East in Cleveleys, to a report of a road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On arrival, it was found that a mobility scooter had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Lancashire Police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Yesterday (June 27), a 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop.

He is currently in custody.

Related topics:CleveleysHospital