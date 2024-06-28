Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 75-year-old man has been arrested after a woman in her seventies was hit by a mobility scooter in Cleveleys earlier this week.

A man has been arrested following a crash between a mobility scooter and a pedestrian in Cleveleys. | Getty

On Tuesday, members of the public reported seeing a mobile scooter being confiscated after it hit a pedestrian outside The Vault pub.

Following enquiries by the Gazette, Lancashire Police have now confirmed that they were called at 1.19pm on June 25 to Crescent East in Cleveleys, to a report of a road traffic collision.

On arrival, it was found that a mobility scooter had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Lancashire Police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Yesterday (June 27), a 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop.