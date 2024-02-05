Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A makeup artist from Cleveleys who trained at the same school as Charlotte Tibury has brushed off competition to reach her fifth consecutive English Makeup Awards final! Nicola Jane Miller, who specialises in bridal make up, is up for two awards:

The 5th Official English Make Up Awards on Sunday, February 25 and the The English Hair & Beauty Awards on Sunday, 17 March, at Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been shortlisted as a finalist at the official makeup awards for the last seven years running.

With over a decade of experience, Nicola who also specialises in prom make-up and other occasions, alongside giving lessons in her craft, said: "Reaching the finals again is an absolute dream come true.

"I was shortlisted into the finals due to the high number of nominations which I received from the public and my clients. "Being recognized by my peers in such a competitive field is incredibly humbling, especially after winning the award back in 2018.

"This year, I'm pushing the boundaries of creativity further than ever, and I hope to paint my dreams onto the stage with every stroke."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Pawesome Parties returns to The Pilling Dog Field in Blackpool with prizes and puppuccinos

No stranger to winning an array of accolades including Freelance Makeup Artist of the Year (North West) at the English Hair and Beauty Awards in 2023, for Nicola, makeup is more than just a skill; it's a form of storytelling, a way to empower and celebrate individuality.

She added: "I trained at the Glauca Rossi School of Makeup in London.

"This is also where Charlotte Tilbury first trained to become a makeup artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My course was a 12 week makeup course covering all aspects of makeup artistry.I am also trained in HD Airbrush makeup."

What's her favourite part of the job?

Nicola specialises in bridal makeup but also does prom and other events.

"I love spending time with brides on their wedding day. It’s a massive honour to work with brides on such special day."

Name a makeup secret not many people would know?

"Applying a thin line of off white eyeliner on your waterline can make your eyes appear brighter and wider."

What's the art of perfecting the perfect make up look on a person?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Good lighting is essential for seeing subtle details and applying makeup evenly.Skincare is crucial: Healthy, hydrated skin provides the best base for makeup. "Less is often more: Start with a light hand and build gradually. Heavy makeup can mask your natural beauty, while a subtle touch can enhance it." If you had to live without/keep one makeup item what would it be?