Nicola Jane Miller is up for the Freelance Makeup of The Year category for the North West of England.

She will attend a black-tie ceremony in Birmingham, where the winners will be announced on April 2, 2023.

Being nominated is ‘rewarding’

Nicola Jane, 47, works from her home studio, and travels to wedding venues across the region. She said: “There is nothing more rewarding than being nominated for this prestigious and glamorous award. To have been shortlisted into the finals shows the ultimate recognition by my clients and my peers.”

The awards are voted for by the public, and seek to recognise talented beauty therapists who help people look and feel fabulous, following the latest trends and using creative techniques.

She added: “Whether I win the final in my category or not, just being nominated and shortlisted as added flames to the passion I have for what I do; making woman feel and see their beauty as well as making my company stand out in the crowd."

Helping trans women perfect their makeup too

The freelance artist has had her work published in national magazines, and is constantly updating her business with new skills to offer her clients – from flawless airbrushed bridal make up, to full body glitter. She also gives 1-to-1 lessons.

“I also have a number of trans clients who are transitioning from men to woman, who come to me for help perfecting their makeup. It can be quite rewarding helping people in this way as it can be quite intimidating taking the step into publicly wearing makeup for the first-time.”

The glamorous event promises to be the biggest and most memorable night in the make-up industry calendar this year.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, said: “These awards embody the strength of the Britain’s make-up industry. The make-up industry needs to be recognised for its economic contribution to the national revenue. We will continue to push businesses forward and give the industry and the excellent professionals working in it the recognition they deserve."

Nicola Jane is also a finalist at the Hair & Beauty Awards 2023 which takes place on Sunday 26th Feb in Manchester.

