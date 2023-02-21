News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cleveleys beauty therapist makes the finals of prestigious English Makeup Awards for fourth year running

A make-up artist from Cleveleys has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award – for the fourth year in a row.

By Lucinda Herbert
1 hour ago - 2 min read

Nicola Jane Miller is up for the Freelance Makeup of The Year category for the North West of England.

She will attend a black-tie ceremony in Birmingham, where the winners will be announced on April 2, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Being nominated is ‘rewarding’

Make-up artist Nicola Miller is up for a national award for the fourth year running
Most Popular

Nicola Jane, 47, works from her home studio, and travels to wedding venues across the region. She said: “There is nothing more rewarding than being nominated for this prestigious and glamorous award. To have been shortlisted into the finals shows the ultimate recognition by my clients and my peers.”

The awards are voted for by the public, and seek to recognise talented beauty therapists who help people look and feel fabulous, following the latest trends and using creative techniques.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Cleveleys make-up artist recognised for her beautician skills with prestigious a...

She added: “Whether I win the final in my category or not, just being nominated and shortlisted as added flames to the passion I have for what I do; making woman feel and see their beauty as well as making my company stand out in the crowd."

Helping trans women perfect their makeup too

The freelance artist has had her work published in national magazines, and is constantly updating her business with new skills to offer her clients – from flawless airbrushed bridal make up, to full body glitter. She also gives 1-to-1 lessons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I also have a number of trans clients who are transitioning from men to woman, who come to me for help perfecting their makeup. It can be quite rewarding helping people in this way as it can be quite intimidating taking the step into publicly wearing makeup for the first-time.”

The glamorous event promises to be the biggest and most memorable night in the make-up industry calendar this year.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, said: “These awards embody the strength of the Britain’s make-up industry. The make-up industry needs to be recognised for its economic contribution to the national revenue. We will continue to push businesses forward and give the industry and the excellent professionals working in it the recognition they deserve."

Nicola Jane is also a finalist at the Hair & Beauty Awards 2023 which takes place on Sunday 26th Feb in Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit https://www.nicolajane-makeupartist.com/ for more info.

CleveleysBirminghamBritain