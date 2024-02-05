Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog party for Cockapoos, Doodles, Dachshunds and Spaniels will be returning for a second year to Blackpool next month.

Party Like A Cockapoo (open to all cockapoos, cavapoos, labradoodles), Party Like A Dachshund, Party Like A Spaniel (open to all cockers, springers and cavaliers) will be held at The Pilling Dog Field on Sunday, March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Pawesome Parties the event will have 80s/90s music, doggy pop up shops and professional photography for that unique keepsake.

There will also be a safe off lead play area for your dog to meet some friends, alongside prizes and puppuccinos.