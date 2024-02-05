News you can trust since 1873
Pawesome Parties returns to The Pilling Dog Field in Blackpool with prizes and puppuccinos

Calling all Cockapoos, Doodles, Dachshunds and Spaniels - get ready to pawty!

By Emma Downey
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:37 GMT
A dog party for Cockapoos, Doodles, Dachshunds and Spaniels will be returning for a second year to Blackpool next month.

Party Like A Cockapoo (open to all cockapoos, cavapoos, labradoodles), Party Like A Dachshund, Party Like A Spaniel (open to all cockers, springers and cavaliers) will be held at The Pilling Dog Field on Sunday, March 10.

Hosted by Pawesome Parties the event will have 80s/90s music, doggy pop up shops and professional photography for that unique keepsake.

There will also be a safe off lead play area for your dog to meet some friends, alongside prizes and puppuccinos.

