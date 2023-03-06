Nicola Jane Miller, 47, takes her party make-up service to weddings, festivals and corporate events – where revelers can get glammed up in less than ten minutes!

Nicola, who was recently crowned MUA of the year at the Hair & Beauty Awards 2023, said: “It just adds a fun element to an event. It’s good for everybody. Even men, once they get in the party spirit they often go way with glitter in their beard or brows. It’s good fun for everyone.”

She set up the sparkly new addition to her business around two years ago, to compliment her more traditional bridal and beauty make up services.

Reporter Lucinda Herbert gets glitter make up from award winning make up artist Nicola Miller

The mobile bar is laid out with a range of different coloured glitters, stick-on diamantes and other sparkly accessories – the client has a quick consultation to pick what they like.

The freelance artist has had her work published in national magazines, and is constantly updating her business with new skills to offer her clients. She studied fashion & photographic make up at the highly acclaimed Glauca Rossi School of Make Up in London which counts Charlotte Tilbury, Jemma Kidd and Florrie White as past students.

Nicola added: “I like transforming people, especially those that don’t normally wear make up because they are so surprised when they look in the mirror. They’re my favourite clients.”

To learn more or hire the Glitter Bar for an event, visit https://www.nicolajane-makeupartist.com/

