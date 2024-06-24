Watch more of our videos on Shots!

International artists Futurefarmers will arrive on Blackpool’s shores with their one-of-a-kind Beachship this month.

The dynamic collective of artists, designers, and architects will team up with local arts company LeftCoast to explore the relationship between the sea and the people who live nearby.

They’ll do this by working with local residents to build a spectacular Beachship - a mobile artwork that will appear on the beach next to all three of Blackpool’s iconic piers.

Equipped with unique tools for observing, playing, sharing, and relaxing, the Beachship is designed to reconnect residents with the natural beauty of the seaside.

There will be activities every day, from finding sea specimens, to making sea phones, playing boules, cyanotype printing, and exploring the coastline.

Futurefarmers will use this innovative creation to explore how we can rediscover joy through nature, challenging us to rethink the boundaries between culture and the environment.

LeftCoast’s Artistic Director Laura Jamieson, said: “The Beachship is an invitation for local residents to get curious about the coastline.

“It’s bold, imaginative, and we hope it inspires people to find playful new ways to engage with our beautiful beach.

“Blackpool is lucky to have such a fantastic natural asset on our doorstep. We want to explore how we encourage people to find new ways of appreciating and interacting with the experiences, environment and ecology that it has to offer.”

Futurefarmers' visit to Blackpool isn’t their first - last year, they explored the coastline, delving deep into its unique rhythms and stories.

Locally based artist Tina Dempsey, who joined them on their previous visit, will be back to support their creative investigations this month.

She said: “I really enjoyed working with Futurefarmers last year, it opened up new ways of understanding the coast and shared playful ways to engage with it.

“Many things appear on our shore but the Beachship this summer will be a first and I can't wait to see what happens as a result of this visitation!”

Construction of the Beachship kicked off on June 18 at Blackpool School of Arts, setting the stage for Futurefarmers’ grand tour across Blackpool’s piers: