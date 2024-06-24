Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A quick-thinking Asda worker saved the life of a toddler who started choking on a sweet while shopping with his mum.

The three-year-old’s frantic mum ran to the customer service desk pleading for help after her son began choking at the supermarket in Chorley.

Asda staff member Antony - a trained first-aider - wasted no time in coming to the little boy’s rescue, tilting him over and slapping him on the back until the sweet ‘flew out’.

Antony works at Asda in Chorley where he saved the life of a three-year-old boy from choking on a sweet while shopping with his mum | Asda

“It was all over in about 45 seconds,” said Antony. “His poor mum was sat on the floor hysterical, which is understandable. She was so scared and so relieved when I handed her boy back to her.

“Any longer and it could have been fatal, but luckily it wasn't so I guess I did save his life. I just think we were both at the right place at the right time.

“I'd do it again, if need be, in an instant."

A spokesperson for Asda said: “A huge well done to Antony from our Chorley store for saving the life of a three-year-old boy who was choking on a sweet while out shopping with his family.

“Antony knew exactly what to do when the boy's panicked mum came running to the customer service desk for help – tilting the boy so he was facing down and giving him several thrusts on his back with the palm of his hand until the sweet flew out.”

Store manager Andrew said all the team at the Chorley store are “so proud of Antony”.