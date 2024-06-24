Hawes Side youngsters have been enjoying sport at the school | Third party

Blackpool’s Hawes Side Academy is celebrating after winning a sports award celebrating ‘competition’.

The school, on Johnsville Avenue, has achieved the School Games Gold Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year.

A Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, the Gold Mark Award is facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Hawes Side Academy gives its pupils the opportunities to join in a number of competitive sports and outdoor activities around the local area.

These include:

*Being part of a national goalball league, a new sport designed for blind or partially sighted people.

*Taking part in the national Let Girls Play initiative, with all girls at the school playing football on the day, joined by the Blackpool Women's team captain.

*Sending a cohort of pupils down to play on the new astroturf pitches at Stanley Park.

*Delivering a comprehensive PE curriculum from the foundation stage onwards.

What the Head says

Hawes Side Academy principal Caroline Boothroyd said: “With so many of our young people competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport.

“This includes those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible.”

As part of its application for the school games mark, the school was asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs.

