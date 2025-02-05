A man has been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm and £3k in cash during a drug raid in Elswick.

Officers carried out the warrant at an address on Orchard Meadows yesterday following concerns raised by the local community.

Upon searching the property, police uncovered a cannabis cultivation operation in the loft area.

A man was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Elswick | Lancashire Police

Approximately £3,000 in cash was also seized.

A 30-year-old man from Elswick was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production, possession with intent to supply cannabis and money laundering.

Anyone with information about drug supply or production in the Fylde area is urged to contact [email protected].