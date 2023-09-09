William Wilkinson appeared before the remand court sitting in Preston this morning.

The man accused of murdering missing Blackpool man Eddie Forrester has appeared in court for the first time.

William Wilkinson appeared before the remand court sitting in Preston this morning (September 9).

The 65-year-old, of Seafield Road in the resort was charged with the murder of Edward Forrester known as 'Eddie' to his family and friends last night (September 8).

Mr Forrester, 55, was reported missing by family on September 2 around 1.30pm.

He is 5ft 5ins tall, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.

Eddie was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white and green t-shirt. It is possible that he had an orange pull-along trolley with him.

His body has still not been found.

Wilkinson, of Seafield Road in Blackpool, was remanded in custody following the brief court hearing where he spoke only to confirm his name and address.

