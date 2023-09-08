Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the whereabouts of missing Blackpool man Edward Forrester, who was last seen a week ago.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police say they are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw the white Peugeot Boxer van (pictured), registration KX09 XPA, between 6am on Saturday, September 2, and 1am on Tuesday, September 5.

Police believe the van has been in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Cumbria, including Kendall and Windermere during that period. It has since been recovered by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward, 55, who goes by Eddie, was last seen in Seafield Road at 1.31pm on Friday (September 1).

Eddie Forrester has been missing for nearly a week, police now want to speak to people who have seen the pictured van.

The force ask anybody who has seen Eddie since then or has any information about his whereabouts to get in contact with police as soon as possible.

Eddie was first reported missing on Saturday, and following enquiries, a 65-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Yesterday (Thursday, September 7), detectives were given a further 24 hours to question this man and he remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie is 5ft 5ins, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and green t-shirt.

The van's registration plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is clearly a very distressing time for Eddie’s family and my thoughts are with them. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We have a dedicated team of officers carrying out numerous enquiries to find Eddie and our hope is that we find him alive. As part of those enquiries I would ask people to consider if they have seen this vehicle during those three specific days. Please check your CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if you may have captured this Peugeot Boxer Van. We believe it was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on Saturday and in Blackpool and Cumbria on Sunday and Monday.

“We are continuing to ask anyone with information on Eddie’s whereabouts – or Eddie himself – to call the police.”