Blackpool man charged with murder of missing Eddie Forrester, as police renew van appeal
Edward - known as Eddie - was last seen in Seafield Road at just after 1.30pm on Friday 1st September. The 55-year-old was reported missing the following day.
A 65-year-old man, also from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.
After consulting the Crown Prosecution Service, detectives investigating Eddie’s disappearance have now charged William Wilkinson, 65, of Seafield Road, Blackpool, with his murder.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.
Eddie’s family have been informed of the latest developments and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anybody who has seen Eddie since last Friday afternoon to get in touch.
He is 5ft 5ins tall, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.
Eddie was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white and green t-shirt. It is possible that he had an orange pull-along trolley with him.
The force also wants to hear from anybody who saw a white Peugeot Boxer van - registration KX09 XPA - between 6am on Saturday 2nd September and 1am on Monday 4th September.
Detectives believe the van has been in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Cumbria - including Kendall and Windermere - during that period. It has since been recovered by police.
DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and the fact a man has now been charged with murder is clearly a significant development. Eddie’s family have been made aware of this and my thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
“We have a dedicated team of officers working night and day on this case to get to the bottom of what has happened to Eddie and find him.
“However, we believe that he has sadly come to harm.
“As part of those enquiries I would ask people to consider if they have seen this vehicle during those three specific days. Please check your CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if you may have captured this Peugeot Boxer Van.
“We believe it was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on Saturday and in Blackpool and Cumbria on Sunday and Monday.
“We are continuing to ask anyone with information on Eddie’s whereabouts to call the police.”
To contact the force, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1384 of 2nd September, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999.