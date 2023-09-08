Blackpool man charged with murder of missing Eddie Forrester, as police renew van appeal

A man has been charged with the murder of missing Blackpool resident Edward Forrester.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edward - known as Eddie - was last seen in Seafield Road at just after 1.30pm on Friday 1st September. The 55-year-old was reported missing the following day.

A 65-year-old man, also from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After consulting the Crown Prosecution Service, detectives investigating Eddie’s disappearance have now charged William Wilkinson, 65, of Seafield Road, Blackpool, with his murder.

Police investigating the disappearance of Eddie Forrester want to know where this Peugeot Boxer van - registration KX09 XPA - was between between 6am on 2nd September and 1am on 4th September

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

Eddie’s family have been informed of the latest developments and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anybody who has seen Eddie since last Friday afternoon to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is 5ft 5ins tall, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white and green t-shirt. It is possible that he had an orange pull-along trolley with him.

The force also wants to hear from anybody who saw a white Peugeot Boxer van - registration KX09 XPA - between 6am on Saturday 2nd September and 1am on Monday 4th September.

Detectives believe the van has been in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Cumbria - including Kendall and Windermere - during that period. It has since been recovered by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and the fact a man has now been charged with murder is clearly a significant development. Eddie’s family have been made aware of this and my thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working night and day on this case to get to the bottom of what has happened to Eddie and find him.

“However, we believe that he has sadly come to harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of those enquiries I would ask people to consider if they have seen this vehicle during those three specific days. Please check your CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if you may have captured this Peugeot Boxer Van.

“We believe it was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on Saturday and in Blackpool and Cumbria on Sunday and Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to ask anyone with information on Eddie’s whereabouts to call the police.”