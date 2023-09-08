News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Blackpool man charged with murder of missing Eddie Forrester, as police renew van appeal

A man has been charged with the murder of missing Blackpool resident Edward Forrester.
By Newsroom
Published 8th Sep 2023, 22:52 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 22:54 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edward - known as Eddie - was last seen in Seafield Road at just after 1.30pm on Friday 1st September. The 55-year-old was reported missing the following day.

A 65-year-old man, also from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After consulting the Crown Prosecution Service, detectives investigating Eddie’s disappearance have now charged William Wilkinson, 65, of Seafield Road, Blackpool, with his murder.

Most Popular
Police investigating the disappearance of Eddie Forrester want to know where this Peugeot Boxer van - registration KX09 XPA - was between between 6am on 2nd September and 1am on 4th SeptemberPolice investigating the disappearance of Eddie Forrester want to know where this Peugeot Boxer van - registration KX09 XPA - was between between 6am on 2nd September and 1am on 4th September
Police investigating the disappearance of Eddie Forrester want to know where this Peugeot Boxer van - registration KX09 XPA - was between between 6am on 2nd September and 1am on 4th September

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

Eddie’s family have been informed of the latest developments and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anybody who has seen Eddie since last Friday afternoon to get in touch.

Hide Ad

He is 5ft 5ins tall, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.

Hide Ad

Eddie was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white and green t-shirt. It is possible that he had an orange pull-along trolley with him.

The force also wants to hear from anybody who saw a white Peugeot Boxer van - registration KX09 XPA - between 6am on Saturday 2nd September and 1am on Monday 4th September.

Detectives believe the van has been in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Cumbria - including Kendall and Windermere - during that period. It has since been recovered by police.

Hide Ad

DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and the fact a man has now been charged with murder is clearly a significant development. Eddie’s family have been made aware of this and my thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working night and day on this case to get to the bottom of what has happened to Eddie and find him.

“However, we believe that he has sadly come to harm.

Hide Ad

“As part of those enquiries I would ask people to consider if they have seen this vehicle during those three specific days. Please check your CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if you may have captured this Peugeot Boxer Van.

“We believe it was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on Saturday and in Blackpool and Cumbria on Sunday and Monday.

Hide Ad

“We are continuing to ask anyone with information on Eddie’s whereabouts to call the police.”

To contact the force, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1384 of 2nd September, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999.